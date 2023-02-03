South Africa’s best technology talk show returns

TechCentral’s popular technology talk show TC|Daily is back, but with a new name, TCS – The TechCentral Show, and the first episode of the new year is live.

TC|Daily proved to be a huge success since its launch in the second half of last year, and its new name is design to align it more closely with TechCentral, South Africa’s leading business technology news website.

TCS — The TechCentral Show, which is entirely editorially driven (in other words, guests don’t pay to appear on the show but are invited by TechCentral’s editorial team), has become the leader in its space.

TCS brings you the same high-quality and engaging interviews you’ve come to expect from TechCentral

With a great line-up of guests – from Maziv CEO Dietlof Mare to BCX CEO Jonas Bogoshi – the show has filled an important gap in South Africa’s ICT landscape, providing the sector with interesting, high-level conversations about everything from IT services to broadband to solar energy to the latest in satellite technology.

TCS – The TechCentral Show, presented by TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod, brings you the same high-quality and engaging interviews you’ve come to expect from TechCentral.

