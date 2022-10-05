TC|Daily | Jonas Bogoshi on what’s next for BCX – and IT in South Africa

In many respects, South African IT services firm BCX is at a crossroads. The storied company, which is now owned by Telkom, may soon bring in a strategic equity partner.

The industry is also facing significant changes, with the shift to cloud changing the business propositions of traditional systems integrators — BCX among them.

CEO Jonas Bogoshi joins Duncan McLeod in the TC|Daily studio for a wide-ranging discussion on the changes sweeping the industry. He talks about everything from the state of the South African IT services sector to BCX’s recently announced strategic partnership with Alibaba Cloud.

In the interview, Bogoshi unpacks:

His career background, and his love of mathematics;

The state of South Africa’s IT industry;

How is BCX itself doing;

BCX’s cloud strategy;

The relevance of traditional systems integration businesses like BCX in the cloud era;

The Alibaba Cloud partnership and why it’s a big deal for BCX;

Corruption in the IT industry — and how to deal with it; and

What government could be doing better, policy wise, to encourage growth in South Africa’s technology industry.

