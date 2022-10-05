Google to establish cloud data centre ‘region’ in South Africa

Google is joining rivals Microsoft and Amazon Web Services in establishing a so-called cloud infrastructure “region” in South Africa.

The cloud data centre infrastructure is the first in Africa to be deployed by the company’s Google Cloud division, and will join 35 other cloud regions around the world.

At the same time, Google has announced that it will build cloud interconnect sites, linked to its new Equiano subsea broadband cable, in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lagos and Nairobi. These interconnect sites will provide access to the company’s data centre infrastructure in South Africa.

“The new cloud region will help users, developers, businesses and educational institutions across Africa to move more information and tools online, improve access options for customers and, in turn, create jobs,” Google said in a statement on Wednesday.

“According to research by AlphaBeta Economics commissioned by Google Cloud, the South Africa cloud region will contribute more than a cumulative US$2.1-billion (R37-billion) to the country’s GDP, and will support the creation of more than 40 000 jobs by 2030.”

Google’s plan comes after rivals AWS and Microsoft both built cloud “regions” in South Africa. Amazon has a data centre campus in Cape Town, while Microsoft operates facilities in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Enterprise software giant Oracle has also invested in building cloud infrastructure in the country.

Globally, Google Cloud is the third largest provider of hyperscale cloud services, behind first-placed AWS and second-placed Microsoft Azure. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

This is a developing story

