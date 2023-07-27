South Africa’s first laptop library launched

TechMarkit has launched a laptop library to provide affordable computers and other refurbished technology to South Africans. Anyone who needs a laptop temporarily can borrow one, subject to a nominal refundable deposit.

“It’s certainly not a money-making operation. In fact if anything, we will probably lose money,” said TechMarkit CEO David Hirsch. “I’m sure out of every 20 or so we lend out, one won’t come back.

“But the business is about trying to empower South Africans to get computers, and to get old computers out of storage. It’s a notional amount [for computer borrowers]. Domestic workers borrow the laptops to help their kids with homework, for instance,” he said.

Hirsch founded TechMarkit in 2021. He began his working career at Software Connection, the company that was once listed on the JSE and which would go on to become Incredible Connection. He told TechCentral at the time TechMarkit was launched that there was a big gap in the market for a retail proposition offering refurbishment tech gear to South African consumers.

For one thing, the weak rand has pushed up the cost of imported technology, while consumers are also under pressure due to the deteriorating economy, which has crimped their spending power. The company works with all major technology brands, including Dell, Lenovo and Apple.

The laptop library, essentially a free service, is the first of its kind in South Africa in retail and forms part of the company’s commitment to making technology accessible by removing the cost barrier. Laptops are essential to education and in any workplace to complete assignments or merely to get information from the internet. But they are often beyond people’s means, especially in a lower-income country like South Africa.

Laptop library

The laptop library is available to anyone, whatever their situation.

If your laptop has been stolen and you are waiting for insurance to pay out, or you need to save to buy a new one, the laptop library should tide you over.

The laptop library works in the same way as a regular library: instead of borrowing a book, customers can borrow a laptop for a week by visiting TechMarkit’s Rosebank Mall store. A R500 refundable deposit is required with completion of the lending form, and that’s it. If the laptop is returned to the store on the stipulated date, the R500 deposit is refunded.

“We believe education is a fundamental right,” said Hirsch. “Every student deserves the opportunity to access technology that will support their learning and enable them to succeed.

“The laptop library is our way of contributing to the community and supporting students who are facing financial difficulties – or anyone who is need of access to a laptop for whatever reason.”

TechMarkit’s technicians have refurbished laptops that are available for anyone to borrow. Each laptop comes preloaded with either Microsoft Windows or Google’s ChromeOS.

In addition, Microsoft Office is also preloaded onto the Windows devices, and Google Workspace on the Chrome devices. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media