Vumacam expands to Tshwane

Tshwane is next in line to be hooked up to Vumacam’s street-level CCTV network, with cameras to be deployed across the capital city.

This follows the extensive deployment of the security cameras across Johannesburg, where it says its technology is leading to up to 40 people being apprehended daily.

Vumacam’s CCTV network uses advanced technology to flag suspicious activity and vehicles in public spaces. These are then flagged with private security companies and law enforcement agencies that form part of the initiative.

The images are reviewed in monitoring rooms, and when they are deemed to require attention, teams on the ground are sent to investigate.

“We see high volumes of interceptions per day in Johannesburg through the use of our technology and collaboration with private security and law enforcement partners,” said Vumacam chief commercial officer Michael Varney in a statement.

“Although we have just launched the initiative in Tshwane, the response and uptake has already been impressive, and we have no doubt that we will see the tide turn against crime in Tshwane as it has in Johannesburg,” Varney said.

Several security providers have already signed up as partners in Tshwane. The first phase of the roll-out has begun, with poles going live at the beginning of August and hundreds more to be installed in upcoming months.

Vumacam technology

Vumacam’s technology includes specialised licence plate recognition cameras that detect suspicious vehicles whose plates have been placed on the police or other databases.

Footage may also be used to investigate crimes or detect trends in criminal activity.

Where cameras detect an emergency event or damage to public infrastructure, alerts are sent to public law enforcement and emergency services to manage. Even if a crime is committed in one area, a vehicle detected in a crime can be picked up when it passes cameras in any other area covered by Vumacam’s SafeCity initiative.

Varney says Vumacam technology employs global privacy standards and data security – and that facial recognition is not used as the company believes it is unreliable, both ethically and in terms of being effective. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media