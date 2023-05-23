Vumacam to deploy cameras along Joburg’s Braamfontein Spruit

Vumacam, the operator of South Africa’s largest privately owned CCTV network, has partnered with Jozi Trails and Johannesburg City Parks to make the Braamfontein Spruit a safer place for outdoor enthusiasts.

An increase in crime incidents in the area prompted the initiative, which, through Vumacam’s SafeCity initiative, will see 129 live CCTV cameras installed around the spruit.

The spruit extends from Braamfontein in the south to Paulshof in the north of Johannesburg and has become the target of armed criminals over the years. With the installation of SafeCity cameras, however, criminals will find it harder to operate in the area, the backers expect.

Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock said the cameras will provide “strategic oversight of the area and allow our security partners — 24/7 Security, Beagle Watch, CAP Security and Fidelity ADT — who have agreed to provide monitoring and on-the-ground support, to act swiftly should an incident take place.”

Beagle Watch MD André Aiton said: “Beagle Watch was one of the early pioneers of public space surveillance in Johannesburg several years ago. We have access to more than 900 public space CCTV cameras equipped with superior technology covering our extended footprint and are proud to be part of Vumacam’s SafeCity project.

24/7 Security Services MD David de Lima said: “As a keen mountain biker, I am passionate about safe spaces where residents can enjoy nature. 24/7 Security Services has been part of the Jozi Trails journey for a few years, and we are excited about the SafeCity initiative.”

City Parks, which drove the initiative with Jozi Trails, emphasised the importance of making green spaces in Johannesburg safer for law-abiding citizens. And Jozi Trails chairman Albert van Urk said that “once these poles go live, it will be game-changing for everyone who enjoys the trails”. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media