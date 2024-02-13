Vumacam partners with Gauteng in anti-crime drive

Vumacam, the fibre-connected CCTV initiative in Gauteng, on Tuesday announced a wide-ranging partnership with Gauteng that will see the provincial government getting access to the company’s network of 6 000 cameras across major metros, including Johannesburg.

The deal will also see the Gauteng government getting access to a network of 5 000 Vumacam partner cameras in other provinces to “ensure any known vehicle involved in a criminal activity in another province will trigger an immediate alert if seen by the cameras within Gauteng”.

Under the agreement, Vumacam will expand its network of cameras to include townships, informal settlements and hostels.

Vumacam will expand its network of cameras to include townships, informal settlements and hostels

“The Gauteng department of e-government is mandated to ensure that technology strengthens the immediate fight against crime, corruption, vandalism and lawlessness,” Vumacam said in a statement.

“The department … will provide smart, integrated CCTV cameras as a service to all its clients to increase and improve service delivery through greater efficiency.”

The company already works with the Johannesburg metropolitan police department through the “Eyes and Ears” (E2) Initiative between Business Against Crime South Africa and the South African Police Service, which it said has “already delivered multiple successes in the fight against crime enabled by The SafeCity Initiative powered by Vumacam”.

“As a demonstration of the power of collaboration between municipal, provincial, national and private law enforcement, the partnership has seen over 400 interceptions registered across Gauteng monthly.”

Vumacam emphasised that it operates according to the “highest privacy standards, making use of anonymised data and dark screen technology to ensure that operators only have sight of camera feeds when an AI-generated alert triggers the system to display the location feed in which a suspected incident has occurred”. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media