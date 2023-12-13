Springboks among top Google SA searches in 2023

Google’s summary of its most popular search results for the year shows DStv, the Springboks and the late musician AKA were among the most searched-for terms in 2023.

The internet giant’s annual Year in Search results for 2023 show the topics, terms, people and events that captured South Africans’ collective imaginations this year.

“Year in Search provides an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and spotlights what the world searches to see, learn and do. In South Africa, this year’s results show a heightened interest in celebrities, sporting events, special observed days, notable personalities who have passed on and technology,” Google said in a statement.

Top 10 most searched general questions in 2023

How is Celine Dion doing? How is poetry different to other writing genres? How is mumps spread? How is cholera transmitted? How is profit divided between owners/shareholders/investors? How is Derek Watts doing? How is heritage day celebrated in South Africa essay? How is Jamie Foxx doing? How is knowledge created? How is Ascension day celebrated?

Unsurprisingly, the World Cup-winning Springboks were the most searched-for athletes, with captain Siya Kolisi placing second in the category. Although six of the top 10 most searched-for athletes were Springboks, surprisingly the Cricket World Cup trumped the Rugby World Cup as the most searched-for sporting event of the year among local internet users.

MultiChoice Group’s original series Shaka iLembe, in third position, stood out as the only South African feature to be in the list of top 10 movies and TV shows for the year. American blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer took first and second place, respectively.

DStv’s internet-based streaming service, DStv Stream, was the top search related to technology, with the newly released iPhone 15 placing second in the category. Among the most searched-for tech topics were the doomed Titanic submarine, WhatsApp GB and Mark Zuckerberg’s self-proclaimed Twitter competitor, Threads.

Top 10 people searched in 2023

Thabo Bester Cyan Boujee Nadia Nakai Dr Nandipha Magudumana Andrew Tate Derick Hougaard Steve Harvey Sim Dope Anele Tembe Tyla

On a more sombre note, the list for the most searched-for celebrities who passed on was filled with a few South African favourites. Top of the list was rapper and musician Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA. Another musician, Costa Titch, was second with other notable homegrown talents South Africans lost in 2023 including TV veteran, investigative journalist and Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts, writer and activist Zoleka Mandela and former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Top searches related to technology in 2023

Dstv stream iphone 15 Google ‘s 25th birthday Titanic submarine Samsung 23 Samsung a14 Whatsappgb Threads

“While South Africans were eager to know the dates of upcoming events like Father’s Day, Mother’s Day and the Rugby World Cup final, their online searches also revealed a diverse range of interests, including literary comparisons and health concerns. Interestingly, the most searched general question this year concerned Celine Dion’s well-being,” said Google. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media