    Stage-6 overnight load shedding until further notice

    Eskom has escalated load shedding to stage 6, equal to the worst blackouts it has ever imposed, between 4pm and 5am daily.
    Eskom has escalated load shedding to stage 6, equal to the worst blackouts it has ever imposed, between 4pm and 5am daily until further notice.

    Stage-4 load shedding will also be implemented between 5am and 4pm during the day.

    The state-owned power utility has been implementing various stages of rolling power cuts since the beginning of the year.

    “Seven units tripped [on Tuesday], of which three have returned to service. In addition, the return to service of three other units has been delayed.

    “Unit 1 of the Matla power station will be shut down [on Tuesday evening] to repair a boiler tube leak,” Eskom said.  – © 2023 NewsCentral Media

