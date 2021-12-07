Standard Bank rolls out support for Apple Pay

Standard Bank has become the latest South African bank to offer support for Apple Pay, the contactless payment technology used in iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code, Standard Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the Web in Safari without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information,” Standard Bank explained.

When customers use a cheque or credit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique device account number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the “secure element”, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device, the bank said.

Other banks, including Investec, First National Bank, Absa, Discovery and Nedbank, already support Apple Pay — with some having supported it for some time already. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media