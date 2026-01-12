Starlink, Musk face rising political resistance in South Africa

Starlink’s proposed entry into South Africa is facing mounting political backlash, driven by concerns over owner Elon Musk’s conduct and public statements.

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi and parliament’s communications & digital technologies portfolio chair, Khuselo Diko, have both taken to social media to voice their opposition to Musk and the SpaceX-owned Starlink.

Last month communications minister Solly Malatsi issued a policy directive to communications regulator Icasa urging it to align its ownership regulations with the ICT black economic empowerment sector code. This includes recognition of equity-equivalent investment programmes, which are already lawful under the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act and administered by the department of trade, industry & competition.

Musk has declared himself an ‘an enemy of South Africa’s constitutional order’ and of social justice and redress

Starlink has been lobbying for a change to the regulations to allow its satellite broadband service to be licensed in South Africa without it having to sell equity to local black investors.

Last week it sent a message to its South African database, encouraging subscribers to e-mail Icasa to ask it to extend the definition of empowerment ownership.

Zibi, who is also the chair of parliament’s standing committee on public accounts, said in a video post that South Africa would be “stupid” to give the green light to Starlink to enter the market.

He said that through his actions, Musk has declared himself an “an enemy of South Africa’s constitutional order” and of social justice and redress.

Zibi, a former editor of Business Day, accused Musk of being a “white supremist”, saying that through disinformation and misinformation, he had spread various claims, including that there was a white genocide taking place in the country.

Dangerous

“That person cannot want to invest in South Africa and claim himself to be similar to other investors who want to invest … and because money is involved, we must then accept whatever kind of person who wants to invest here,” he posted.

Zibi also hit out at Malatsi, warning that it will be dangerous for the “constitutional order and national stability” if Musk is allowed to grow his tech empire in the country. He said Starlink must be opposed as long as it remains owned by Musk.

Diko, who is a member of the ANC’s national executive committee, said it is “so cute” that those in support of the company have taken to spamming her work e-mail with thousands of public submissions. She said she has received almost 10 000 to date, all similarly worded.

“How they thought to position a code that generates identical e-mails as ‘public participation’ is beyond me. They have singlehandedly made a mockery of the process and proven beyond reasonable doubt that theirs was a fake and orchestrated campaign,” she posted on X.

“The worst part is that 99% come from white people’s names; no effort or attempt at sophistication whatsoever. I have no doubt that these are the same the minister is parading as the views of the people.”

Zibi was not immediately available for comment. However, Rise Mzansi spokesman Mabine Seabe told TechCentral that the introduction of Starlink risks turning South Africa into a data mine, where people’s personal information is sold to the highest bidder.

He said that notwithstanding the need for reliable and affordable internet access, particularly in rural schools, clinics, police stations and other public institutions, Starlink ought to be rejected by South Africa as a matter of principle.

“If the minister acts outside existing laws and regulations, cabinet and parliament must act against him. His job is to advance South Africa’s interests within the guardrails of law, despite what his party’s interests might be,” Seabe said.

Diko has indicated that she plans to convene a committee meeting soon to discuss the latest developments around the minister’s Icasa policy directive. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

