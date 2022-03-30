State of disaster may end next week

Cabinet plans to end the national state of disaster as early as next week. However, sections of the National Disaster Act would remain in place for 30 days or longer to ensure a “seamless transition”.

South Africa has been in a state of disaster since March 2020 when the country recorded its first case of Covid-19.

Cooperative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said government could not be “reckless and abrupt” in the transition.

I can confirm that the National State of Disaster will be coming to an end so that our lives can go back to normal. pic.twitter.com/S8e9ZPaiOE — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 30, 2022

Some regulations that should remain, in accordance with section 27 of the Disaster Management Act. She hinted President Cyril Ramaphosa could make an announcement “around 5 April” about lifting the state of disaster.