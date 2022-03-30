Watch | Cloud’s next leap – where to from here?

A common business story has emerged over the course of the pandemic is that Covid-19 has provided a burning platform to accelerate digital transformation. IBM research indicates the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation at 59% of surveyed organisations. Some sources even cite a six-year acceleration — with huge budget increases to support it and to build the cloud computing infrastructure it requires.

But is this narrative the complete picture? Are enterprises accelerating their digital transformation agendas along with their adoption of cloud computing? And are those investments returning the business value enterprises expected? What is the current state of cloud-powered digital transformation?

During this webinar, IBM Consulting associate partner for hybrid cloud Hiren Bhoola and cloud go-to-market lead Jaco Sadie, discuss the somewhat expected but also sometimes surprising outcomes of the South Africa-specific research survey. The IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), in collaboration with Oxford Economics, surveyed 179 stakeholders in South Africa (7 164 in 44 countries) in enterprise cloud adoption across 29 industries.

