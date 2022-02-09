Stephane Duproz appointed to senior Cassava role

When Cassava Technologies – the newly created parent of companies such as Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Africa Data Centres (ADC) – announced the appointment of a new CEO of ADC, Tesh Durvasula, earlier this week, it didn’t say where the former CEO, Stephane Duproz, was going.

It has now emerged that Duproz has been appointed to a senior role in Cassava: that of group executive director and senior vice president focused on corporate development, with a special focus on data centres.

Duproz had been CEO of ADC for the past three-and-a-half years.

“I am excited about this new role at Cassava Technologies … and [am] very happy to see Tesh joining Africa Data Centres,” Duproz said in e-mailed communication to staff seen by TechCentral.

“We thank Stephane for having brought Africa Data Centres to the leading position it currently holds in Africa and welcome him at Cassava group,” said Cassava Technologies deputy CEO Nic Rudnick in the same e-mail. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media