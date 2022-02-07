Stephane Duproz exits as Africa Data Centres CEO

Africa Data Centres (ADC) has announced that its long-serving CEO, Stephane Duproz, has been replaced in the role by Tesh Durvasula.

Cassava Technologies – a new holding company created last year for businesses such as ADC, Distributed Power Technologies and Liquid Intelligent Technologies – said in a statement on Monday that Durvasula will take the reins with immediate effect.

It did not say why Duproz was no longer CEO.

“Durvasula is an experienced technology and real estate industry executive with a 25-year track record of successful leadership and value generation in the digital infrastructure sector,” Cassava said in Monday’s statement.

“He will lead the Africa Data Centres team as the organisation rapidly expands its footprint of hyperscale data centres throughout Africa with a plan to add an additional 10 data centres in the top 10 economic centres in Africa,” it said.

“Following the conclusion of our US$300-million funding with the US IDFC and the recent $90-million equity investment by IFC, it was imperative that we scaled up our management team,” said Cassava CEO Hardy Pemhiwa in the statement.

Prior to joining ADC, Durvasula served in a variety of executive roles at CyrusOne, a US real estate company that invests in carrier-neutral data centres, including most recently as CEO. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media