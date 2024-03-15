Sungrow’s new 3-phase inverter is tailored to South African consumers

Sungrow, a leading global PV inverter and energy storage system supplier, has launched a 3-phase hybrid inverter specifically designed to address the unique energy needs of South African consumers. The unveiling event at the The Venue at the Houghton Hotel showcased this groundbreaking technology, offering customised energy solutions for residential and enterprise nationwide.

“South Africa has long grappled with electricity challenges, from load shedding to infrastructure limitations,” said Izzat Sankari, channels business director for Sungrow Middle East and Africa at Sungrow. “With our latest 3-phase hybrid inverter, we seize the opportunity to contribute to the solution, offering households and enterprises more confidence in power usage. Our commitment to efficiency, reliability and user-friendliness ensures that our inverter empowers consumers with newfound control over their energy usage.”

Sungrow’s 3-phase product is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of South African households, ensuring reliable power supply and independence from grid constraints:

The SH15-25T with SBR offers high power output, capable of running essential appliances such as HVAC units and pool pumps even during grid outages. It’s tailored to meet the increased electricity demands of large South African homes, ensuring uninterrupted comfort and convenience. More independence: Experience year-round reliability with standalone supply capability, providing true independence from fluctuations in the external network. No matter the conditions, you can rely on a consistent power supply from Sungrow’s solution.

Sungrow’s 3-phase inverters are engineered to withstand South Africa’s diverse weather conditions, consistently delivering optimal performance for reliable power generation.

After-sales support

We understand the importance of after-sales support, which is why Sungrow offers an exceptional experience tailored to South African consumers. With a 10-year warranty on the battery and a standalone five-year warranty on the inverter, extendable for an additional five years, backed by over 25 years of expertise, quick replacement services and extensive maintenance coverage across the country, Sungrow provides peace of mind and reliable support whenever needed.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience more with Sungrow’s 3-phase hybrid inverter. For more information on pricing and availability, visit Sungrow.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd is a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier with over 405GW of inverters and converters installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters – with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognised floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit sa.sungrowpower.com.