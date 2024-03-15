Telkom’s Blaze podcasts revolutionise entrepreneurial insights

Telkom Business, a trailblazer in the telecommunications sector, has launched its ground-breaking podcast series, Blaze, to offer entrepreneurs insights into effective business management in today’s competitive landscape. The first episode of Blaze is set to go live on YouTube, marking a significant milestone in Telkom Business’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurial excellence.

Blaze is poised to become a beacon of knowledge for entrepreneurs seeking to navigate the complexities of modern business. Hosted bi-weekly on the Telkom Business Blaze platform by podcaster Mashudu Modau and available on popular podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts, the series promises to reach a diverse audience eager to learn from industry experts.

With a dynamic line-up of guests from various sectors, Blaze will delve into a myriad of topics essential for entrepreneurial success. From discussing Telkom Business’s cutting-edge products and services, including TelkomLend and Yep! Marketplace offerings such as Yep! Sync, Website Builder, Online suite and Digital Marketing solutions, to providing expert advice on business growth strategies, Blaze is set to be a comprehensive resource for businesses of all sizes.

Members of Telkom exco will take centre stage in the podcast, using their wealth of expertise to explain various aspects of business and telecommunications. By positioning Telkom Business as a thought leader within the industry, Blaze aims to enhance its appeal as an ideal collaborator for businesses across the spectrum.

“At Telkom Business, we recognise the vital role entrepreneurs play in driving economic growth and innovation,” said CEO of Telkom CSB Lunga Siyo at Telkom Business. “With Blaze, we aim to empower entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape. Whether it’s leveraging our innovative products or gaining insights from industry experts, Blaze is designed to be a catalyst for entrepreneurial success,” Siyo said.

Join us as we embark on this exciting journey of discovery and empowerment. Watch the first episode of the Telkom Business Blaze podcast that was recorded on 7 March, hosted by entrepreneur and podcaster Mashudu Mudau, and unlock the secrets to entrepreneurial excellence.