Sungrow to be principal sponsor of Powerelec Kenya 2024

Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has announced its role as the principal sponsor of Powerelec Kenya 2024. This partnership underscores Sungrow’s commitment to advancing Kenya’s renewable energy landscape and supporting its burgeoning power sector.

Powerelec Kenya 2024, scheduled for 13-15 November 2024 at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, promises to be a pivotal event for the energy sector.

It will provide a unique platform for industry leaders to explore the latest innovations and opportunities in power generation, transmission and distribution. As the principal sponsor, Sungrow aims to facilitate meaningful discussions and collaborations that drive sustainable energy solutions across Africa.

Kenya’s commitment to solar energy adoption positions the country as a leader in Africa’s energy transition

“Sungrow is honoured to partner with Powerelec Kenya 2024,” said Izzat Sankari, channels business director for Sungrow Middle East and Africa. “This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting Kenya’s renewable energy ambitions and leveraging our expertise to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions.”

Attendees at Powerelec Kenya 2024 can look forward to unparalleled networking opportunities with influential government officials, private developers and utilities. The event will attract quality buyers and provide a platform to expand reach in the larger African renewables market, with delegates and businesspeople from Nigeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Niger, Sudan, Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Tanzania and beyond.

Leading the way

With over 515GW of power electronic converters installed globally, Sungrow continues to lead the way in PV inverters and energy storage systems. Its innovative technologies have powered numerous solar projects worldwide, delivering reliability, efficiency and sustainability.

Kenya’s commitment to solar energy adoption, backed by supportive government policies and a growing renewable energy sector, positions the country as a leader in Africa’s energy transition. Sungrow’s participation in Powerelec Kenya 2024 aligns with these ambitions, offering stakeholders a platform to collaborate and shape the future of energy in the region.

