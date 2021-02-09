Systems Print continues digital migration with Xerox - TechCentral

Johannesburg-based corporate printing specialist Systems Print has continued its migration towards a fully digital printing service with the installation of a Xerox Color Press from Altron Document Solutions and channel partner XBC.

Founded in 1975, Systems Print began introducing digital services to complement its litho-based high-volume corporate print production five years ago and expanded its digital footprint two years ago with the Xerox press. Don Naidoo, Systems Print owner and principal, says the company faced numerous challenges before taking the decision to introduce digital services into the mix.

“Where litho is adept at printing high-volume runs of the typical products we print for corporate clients, it’s always a challenge to consistently reproduce full colour products accurately, and production time is not very economical,” says Naidoo.

“Moving to digital was the next logical step once we realised the time savings made possible by the technology, along with the colour accuracy and consistency of Xerox’s industry-standard machines.”

Systems Print services mainly corporate companies with print solutions such as NCR books, instruction manuals, flyers and stationery, and also warehouses and distributes these products to branches around the country.

Chris Stoltz, production systems specialist at XBC, says the Xerox Color Press was the next logical step in System Print’s digital evolution.

More advanced

“While the company’s initial foray into digital was successful, what they needed was a more advanced machine that could not only simplify and automate colour accuracy and consistency — which is critical in corporate printing — but also further reduce production time and make printing more efficient and cost effective,” says Stoltz.

“One of the added benefits of the Xerox Color Press is its versatility and scalability. Systems Print has been able to add a bevy of new products, including short-run books, menus and even packaging, using different stock weights and ink technologies to add variety and quality to the product bouquet. This means more opportunities for sales and more options for corporate customers that want to use Systems Print as their one-stop shop for all their printing requirements.”

The Xerox Color Press is a versatile, high-volume, high performance, modular and scalable print solution designed for medium-to-large businesses wanting to produce high-end, market-ready print solutions for both walk-in and corporate customers.

Since moving to Xerox, we can now do a full-colour run in half the time with better quality and colour matching…

Featuring Xerox’s industry-leading 2 400×2 400dpi print quality, the press also has load-while-run capability, advanced registration technology for tighter print control, custom paper registration profiles, Xerox’s Simplified Image Quality Adjustment (SIQA) toolset, and Xerox’s patented EA low melt Dry Ink system for maximum versatility, speed and reliability.

“Since moving to Xerox, we can now do a full-colour run in half the time with better quality and colour matching, and overall production time has halved despite us being able to offer a far larger range of products to our customers,” says Naidoo.

“Moreover, the service we’ve received from XBC, who are always only a WhatsApp message away from resolving any issues we might have, has been consistently outstanding. Moving forward, we’re going to start converting more of our products to digital-only and start to phase out four-colour litho production as digital takes over. We’ll also be moving to new premises and hope to continue our long and successful relationship with XBC, Altron Document Solutions and Xerox.”

About Altron Document Solutions

Altron Document Solutions is Africa’s leading document management technology and services company and the largest Xerox distributor in the world. It is the authorised Xerox distributor in 26 sub-Saharan African countries offering the complete range of Xerox document equipment, software solutions and services. ADS forms part of JSE-listed Allied Electronics Corporation (Altron).