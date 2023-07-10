TCS | Takealot Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare on the outlook for e-commerce in SA

What does the future hold for e-commerce in South Africa? Takealot Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare joins the TechCentral Show (TCS) to unpack this, and more.

In the interview with TechCentral’s Duncan McLeod, Mahlare talks about her career background and how she came to Takealot. She also discusses:

The transformative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, how it drove up online shopping and why it’s impact is still being felt.

Takealot Group’s slowing growth – why it’s happening, and what it says about the e-commerce space in South Africa.

The impact of increased competition from traditional retailers embracing internet commerce.

The Competition Commission’s investigation into online markets, and why the authorities need to tread carefully.

The rumoured launch later this year of an Amazon marketplace in South Africa, and how this will impact the market and Takealot.

What will shape the development of e-commerce in South Africa in the coming years.

The role, if any, for the Post Office in fulfilment.

Takealot’s relationship with Pick n Pay.

Don’t miss a great discussion.

Watch this episode of the TechCentral Show

Listen to this episode of the TechCentral Show

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+ and Everything PC, please use the links below:

The TechCentral Show (TCS)

TCS+

Everything PC

Get the latest and best South African tech news