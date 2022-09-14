Taking the ‘sh’ out of IT

When it comes to IT, let’s face it, sh– happens. Today’s IT teams face the ongoing challenge of keeping up with an unprecedented pace of change. This is further complicated given that the traditional perimeters — and the attack surface — of organisations have expanded. It’s no easy task keeping track of data and assets when they reside in a variety of clouds and containers, and hybrid workforce models mean employees are working remotely.

Another challenge IT faces is that the only thing that is growing faster than their workload is the weight of responsibility on their shoulders. It is not all doom and gloom, though. While the demands placed on the IT workforce are more taxing than ever, their value to the organisation has never been higher — value that could be even higher if they could focus more on innovation and less on keeping the lights on, something that is critical to achieve given that the only things that don’t seem to be growing are budgets and team sizes.

Event management can help you take back control and get out of constant reactive mode

So, what solution can help address data sprawl, shrinking budgets, and generally feeling overworked and understaffed? The answer is event management, which can help you take back control and get out of constant reactive mode. After all, as modern environments grow, monitoring solutions have been battling to keep up. But modern, domain-agnostic solutions are able to collect data generated across the IT environment and use advanced analytics and machine learning to quickly and accurately prevent issues before they crop up, or identify the root cause the second they do.

And to be honest, they do crop up. While we all love our customers, it doesn’t mean we want to hear from them at 3am. Firstly, customer confidence takes a knock when an outage occurs, and none of us likes getting caught unawares. What is the solution here? Simple: machine learning-powered service monitoring. Service monitoring can be tricky without the right tools, but when powered by ML, the historical data generated by your systems is combined with real-time data to predict when issues are likely to occur, and the day is saved.

More than just talk

The data revolution isn’t coming anymore; it’s already here, and it’s here to stay. It is time we rolled out the welcome mat and accepted it. Luckily, Splunk has both event management, ML-powered service monitoring and many other solutions to help you take control of your data. We have the confidence of 92 of the Fortune 100 companies and many other customer success stories to back it up.

“Taking the ‘sh’ out of IT is more than just talk,” says Cameron Losco, business unit manager at Obscure Technologies. “We know that our customers face a slew of tough challenges every day, and with Splunk we aim to help them by simplifying some of the most fundamental IT issues and offering practical ways to solve them.”

