Introducing smarter backup for MSPs with Maxtec and Redstor

Maxtec is proud to announce its partnership with Redstor, via the Teknov8 Group. This collaboration gives our partners access to Redstor, the smarter, cloud-first backup platform of choice for managed service providers (MSPs).

Redstor delivers the broadest coverage of data sources from a single app, unifying critical functions like backup, data recovery and archiving. Purposefully built for MSPs and designed for multi-tenancy, it streamlines IT workloads by centralising the backup and management of data on infrastructure, cloud-native environments and a wide array of software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce and Xero, with no hardware requirements.

For a free demo on Redstor, e-mail secure@maxtec.co.za

“We are very excited about our partnership with the Teknov8 Group. As we recognise the importance of building a secure product stack, we realise Redstor to be an excellent addition to our current product portfolio. We strive to offer our customers cutting-edge security solutions that are built to rapidly maximise business outcomes, focusing on the assurance of quality and customer satisfaction,” said Christine Nel, commercial director at Maxtec.

Easily reinforce security and eliminate data breaches

Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated, increasing the challenge organisations face in keeping up to date with the evolving threat landscape. Even though most South African businesses are aware of the possibility of ransomware, many are still prone to data breaches.

The proliferation of data and increasing complexity of IT environments makes it challenging to back up, archive and implement disaster recovery. The right recovery processes and technology can make a huge difference, preventing the possibility of downtime should a breach happen.

Redstor’s backup service allows users to recover all affected data seemingly instantly, with just a few clicks. The user experience is seamless, enabling access to data as if it were all stored on local disk, through a single, intuitive, cloud-native app that scales effortlessly.

Its InstantData feature creates sparse files in an organisation’s file system when a recovery is initiated, giving the user the experience of immediate availability. These sparse files are initially empty and are “rehydrated” on demand. Less critical data is then recovered in the background.

It removes the logistical challenge of moving large volumes of data over the Internet by seamlessly streaming data that is requested by a user or application.

Redstor’s pioneering InstantData technology provides:

Instant access: Unique streaming technology gives everyone access to what they need, when they need it, from backups or archives.

Rapid recoveries: Recover massive systems, seemingly in moments.

Seamless migration: Move data between platforms without downtime. Access data easily while the migration occurs in the background.

Implementing backup strategies to recover files effectively is the best way to mitigate possible risk to ensure that organisations are not held hostage by cybercriminals.

Redstor also uses AI to outsmart cyber threats, with proprietary malware detection technology neutralising threats before they become attacks. Scanning all existing backup data, it isolates, quarantines and flags any suspicious files for review, and thanks to community insights the solution gets better every day. Meanwhile, AI-powered data tagging identifies which backed up data should be classed as sensitive, allowing better data risk management.

With Redstor, organisations can enjoy simplified billing and a predictable monthly cost while only paying for what they use. Simple deployment, improved security and borderless visibility of the entire data estate are now possible for all Maxtec partners, with Redstor.

About Maxtec

Maxtec is the distributor of market-leading data security technologies that are trusted around the globe. To become a Maxtec partner, click here, or to find out about our trade credit offering, click here. Visit www.maxtec.co.za for more, or call 011 803 6635.