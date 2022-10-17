TC|Daily | How MoyaApp is taking on WhatsApp, and winning

The “data-free” messaging app MoyaApp, which already has six million active monthly users in South Africa, is working hard to become as big as WhatsApp in the country.
The app’s founder, Gour Lentell, joins Duncan McLeod on TechCentral’s technology show, TC|Daily, to talk about how the development of the app is progressing.
Lentell talks about the history of MoyaApp, how it’s able to offer “data-free” messaging to people who don’t have data or airtime, and why he believes this is a winning proposition in a country where Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp has become entrenched.
In this episode of TC|Daily, Lentell unpacks:
- MoyaApp’s business model
- Its growth ambitions
- His background and how he came to create MoyaApp
- Why MoyaApp is succeeding in South Africa when China’s WeChat failed
- The evolution of instant messaging in South Africa, from Mxit to BBM to WhatsApp
- Super apps and their role in the ecosystem – including a discussion on Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter
- MoyaApp’s monetisation mode
- MoyaPay, fintech and a cashless economy
