Artificial intelligence – the next frontier in customer experience

Delivering positive customer experiences (CX) is critical – it’s how organisations drive loyalty, competitive differentiation and revenue growth. Now more than ever, it is essential for businesses to benchmark their present CX performance and prepare to better meet customers’ evolving expectations.

Artificial intelligence provides a golden opportunity for tailoring positive customer experiences. AI-powered tools allow contact centres to handle more complex situations that used to require human intervention, provide customer self-service options, and extend enhanced support across contact channels.

Today, AI is being layered with current conversation intelligence solutions and emerging techniques encompassing machine learning (ML) and robotic process automation (RPA). Automating aspects of contact centre operations makes it possible to serve customers in new ways, raise customer satisfaction and give businesses more insight into their customer interactions.

Read on for our list of use cases and proof points to guide your AI-powered customer experience strategy.

Use cases and proof points

AI by itself does not improve customer experience or agent productivity. Rather, this technology streamlines processes – often mundane or repetitive processes – and can uncover trends or patterns within data. It’s through AI that humans can make more informed business decisions and drive improvement. Here is a sampling of how combining AI-powered conversation intelligence solutions can benefit contact centre operations.

Improve first-call resolution (FCR): As a live call or online chat progresses, AI can predict the direction the interaction will take, accurately forecast whether the customer will make a future contact, and guide agents accordingly.

AI represents the next step in the evolution of CX. It gives new value to old, previously untapped data and helps organisations continuously make experiences better by learning what works and applying the results.