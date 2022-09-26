    NEWSLETTER

    TC|Daily | Simon Dingle on the ZARP rand stablecoin, the Merge and more

    Cryptocurrencies By
    Simon Dingle

    Former technology journalist and now author and entrepreneur Simon Dingle is the guest in this episode of TechCentral’s TC|Daily.

    Dingle, who co-founded the rand-pegged stablecoin ZARP with Kenny Inggs, chats about some of the latest development in the world of cryptocurrencies.

    In this episode of TC|Daily, he unpacks:

    • The thinking behind ZARP
    • What it takes to run a stablecoin
    • Stablecoin regulation
    • Ethereum’s big “Merge” — how important was it really?
    • Is crypto bad for the planet?
    • What to watch for next in crypto
    • And more…

    Don’t miss the discussion.

