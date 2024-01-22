TCS | Datacentrix CEO Ahmed Mahomed on the Convergence Partners deal

Andile Ngcaba’s Convergence Partners last week announced it was buying storied South African IT services company Datacentrix from Alviva Holdings for an undisclosed sum.

Datacentrix’s long-serving CEO, Ahmed Mahomed, joins the TechCentral Show (TCS) to discuss the acquisition, how it happened, why Alviva decided to sell and what the future holds for the company.

In the show, Mahomed unpacks:

Datacentrix’s history, when it was founded, its JSE listing and the acquisition by Alviva;

The business’s key focus areas today;

Why Alviva decided to sell;

What the Convergence Partners deal means for the future of Datacentrix; and

Whether the company might head back to the JSE at some point.

Don’t miss the discussion about the first significant acquisition in South Africa’s ICT sector in 2024!

