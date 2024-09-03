TCS | Scott Gibson on his new role as Pragma CEO

Former Britehouse CEO Scott Gibson was recently appointed as chief executive of enterprise asset management company Pragma. He is the guest in this episode of the TechCentral Show (TCS).

Gibson, who also previously headed Dimension Data’s (now NTT Data’s) global digital practice, tells TCS about his appointment and why he decided to join Pragma, which develops a software platform in South Africa that it exports to companies around the world. Gibson plans to step up that internationalisation effort as CEO.

“Pragma’s software competes comfortably with the world’s top brands, such as SAP, Maximo and IFS Ultimo. I plan to use my experience growing software businesses to help Pragma achieve its international expansion goals,” he says.

Co-founder and outgoing CEO Adriaan Scheeres, who led Pragma for 34 years, will remain a shareholder and member of the board.

In the interview, Gibson chats about:

Pragma’s history and what it does;

The size of the business, and the opportunities he sees abroad for the company;

The firm’s clients;

The trends in the enterprise software market; and

The application of artificial intelligence in enterprise software.

