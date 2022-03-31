Technology takes to wheels with Motomatch

Technology continues to transform all facets of motor dealerships. It helps dealers increase sales volumes, margins, stock acquisition and optimise finance and insurance processes. Naturally, it makes sense to capitalise on innovation that provides a clear advantage by growing profits faster, at a lower cost and with less effort. Now there’s an opportunity to disrupt the industry and trade in a completely new way.

The dealer industry has traditionally measured success by the number of sales leads provided by lead generators. However, conversion rates using this model sit at a measly 1%, so dealers spend the bulk of their time filtering out time wasters (“tyre kickers” as they are fondly known in the industry).

The inherent opportunity in that challenge is to pre-qualify consumers who are definite sellers, buyers — or both. By pre-selecting them and cutting out the tyre kickers, dealers are able to focus on concluding deals instead of responding to leads with a low conversion rate.

‘Tinder for cars’

Motomatch’s business model was born out of this picture, as the only platform of its kind able to combine both vehicle purchases and sales in one transaction on one platform. A bit like “Tinder for cars”, Motomatch maximises convenience for both dealers and consumers. The platform provides consumers with multiple offers (whether buying or selling) on one screen and ranks the offers by price.

The biggest win of all for consumers is that they are no longer forced to accept industry service levels. A US survey conducted pre-Covid revealed that 56% of millennials would rather clean their apartment than go through the process of buying a car. Despite the obvious opportunity for innovation and differentiation, the industry maintained a reputation for being set in its ways. If your product or service was different to the existing system, there was no way to get off the ground. Fear of failure meant that few were willing to try doing things in a different (albeit better) way.

The Covid spark

Enter the Covid pandemic 2020 — with consumers restricted by lockdowns and not coming to dealerships. The industry was forced to look to technology for solutions. If ever there was a forced change in behaviour, this was it.

Motomatch doubled down during Covid and accelerated the development road map, investing in the latest available online trading technology. Incorporating the latest communication platforms and APIs has enabled the company to improve both the consumer and dealer experience drastically. The company also follows international best practices to understand how it can provide South African users with the best possible experience. The international dealer market is much more open to change and technology than its South African counterpart.

Warm reception

Since its launch, consumers have flocked to Motomatch. It’s customers receive on average five offers per listing, and the site has seen a month on month growth of 20% in customer listings. The dealer market in South Africa is finally matching the experiences that consumers have in other industries — making their lives easier for free.

It’s easier for dealers, too. They can sign on at any time by following the self-help process and paying by either instant EFT or credit card. Just like any modern tech subscription service, users can do it at their own convenience via mobile or desktop. In fact, it takes less than five minutes to register as a dealer. You can start trading immediately and conclude your first trade within a minute of going live. The record so far is a deal concluded within 20 seconds of a consumer’s car being loaded on the system.

The world is opening up

Since the start of 2022, with the world opening up and tech adoption well under way, Motomatch has enjoyed great interest with several of the biggest independent dealers and dealer groups signed up. Motomatch is also in discussion with manufacturers to add new vehicles to the platform.

The system design and business model mean the business is highly scalable and ready for growth. The technology can be deployed in almost any country in the world, and Motomatch is in discussion with finance and insurance providers who see the opportunity and want to get onboard.

