Telkom appoints a new group CFO

Telkom has appointed Transnet executive Nonkululeko Dlamini as its new group chief financial officer with effect from 1 December. Dlamini will also be appointed as an executive director on the board.

At the same time, incumbent CFO Dirk Reyneke will step down from the board as of end-November and move into the role of chief capital projects officer. And non-executive director Mteto Nyati, who also serves on the Eskom board, has stepped down from Telkom, citing capacity constraints.

New CFO Dlamini is currently CFO at Transnet, the deeply troubled state-owned logistics company.

Before Transnet, she was CFO at the Industrial Development Corporation and acting CFO at Eskom, where she also held various other management positions.

Reyneke will work closely with Dlamini “to ensure her seamless transition to the group CFO role”, Telkom said. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media