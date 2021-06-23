TelkomOne to offer video catch-up service

Telkom’s streaming video platform, TelkomOne, which was launched in November 2020 in partnership with the SABC, has unveiled a catch-up service, allowing viewers to watch linear content on demand.

The free catch-up functionality is available across the SABC channels as well as other free-to-air channels on the platform, Telkom said on Wednesday in a statement.

“Catch Up is a system-driven recording of various popular programmes across your favourite channels, that is then made available as a single asset, on demand,” Telkom explained. “This means you can ‘catch up’ on any gems you may have missed during the live channel playout or wish to rewatch and enjoy again.”

Telkom claimed that this is the first platform in South Africa to offer a catch-up at no cost on a video-on-demand (VOD) service.

“TelkomOne users can now use their mobiles, laptops and PCs to view any SABC1, 2, 3, SABC Sport or SABC Education shows, or specific programmes from the bouquet of news and faith-based channels, in their own time, outside of its scheduled playout, because they may have missed it, it was at an inconvenient time, or just because it’s worth watching again and again.”

The platform has a content library of 1 800 hours of VOD content as well as 27 linear channels, 30 audio channels and 22 radio channels.