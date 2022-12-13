Telviva Engage means leveraging every touchpoint for better customer service

Telviva Engage is a multi-channel inbound, real-time communication platform. It is a many-to-many engagement tool between teams and third parties, which has been designed to enable teams to operate more efficiently.

More specifically, Telviva Engage aggregates multiple engagement channels into a single interface, Telviva One. These could be Web chat, browser-based voice calls, WhatsApp channel integration or any other third-party chat solution. The platform offers users the option to seamlessly upgrade their current chat engagement to a browser-based voice engagement with the click of a button.

Even better, this functionality is available through a Web browser and mobile phone application, making it perfectly suited for hybrid or remote working, while giving some protection against interruptions such as load shedding – all you need is Internet connectivity, be it fixed line or mobile.

Nurturing the customer experience and customer journeys are now relevant for organisations of all sizes, and not just large businesses. As such, the ability to provide great customer experience should not be the exclusive right of businesses that have contact centres.

By making these tools more widely accessible, Telviva Engage brings big business functionality to small businesses in a remarkably cost-effective manner.

About Telviva

Telviva, formerly Connection Telecom, is a market leader in cloud-based communications for business. Seamlessly integrating voice, video and chat in one intelligent platform, Telviva allows you to have better-quality conversations with customers, suppliers and staff.

For several years we have presented a portfolio of brands, namely Connection Telecom, Telviva and Fat Budgie. These have now been consolidated under the Telviva banner to better align our product understanding and messaging, allowing our customers to maximise the benefits of consolidating all their general business communications into a single cloud application.

For more information, please visit www.telviva.co.za.