Telviva launches multi-channel engagement platform for businesses of all sizes

A customer-led organisation with the requisite technology capability has stepped up to deliver a multi-channel engagement platform that’s accessible to businesses of all sizes. Telviva has announced the launch of its new product, Telviva Engage, which aggregates multiple engagement channels into a single interface, Telviva One.

That this has been achieved by a South African company comes with a number of advantages, not least cost, because the licensing and development of the solution happens in rands. However, it also has the advantage of a degree of agility that’s just not possible with international incumbents.

In other words, if a business in South Africa identifies a unique opportunity and need, the responsiveness from a local development team is worth its weight in gold.

Telviva Engage addresses the challenge where businesses believe they cannot access a multi-channel solution and improve their digital journey and customer satisfaction if they are not an enterprise with large budgets. Beyond this, a customer-first mindset enables internal development teams to keep optimising the Telviva One platform.

Telviva Engage is a multi-channel inbound, real-time communication platform. It is a many-to-many engagement tool between teams and third parties, which has been designed to enable teams to operate more efficiently.

More specifically, Telviva Engage aggregates multiple engagement channels into a single interface: Telviva One. These could be Web chat, browser-based voice calls, WhatsApp channel integration, or any other third-party chat solution. Chatbots can be implemented to introduce automation, pre-set phrases can be used by the business users, the chat transcript is saved and can be provided to the customer, and a single agent interface and admin portal is available for supervisors. The platform offers users the option to seamlessly upgrade their current chat engagement to a browser-based voice engagement with the click of a button.

Launch offer

To celebrate the launch of Telviva Engage, Telviva is offering a launch special where businesses that sign up before the end of 2022 will not pay for their licences — this cost will be covered by Telviva. All they’ll be responsible for is the configuration fee, where Telviva’s development team will design the widget specifically for the business’s website based on their requirements, such as positioning, questions and colours, how the teams should be set up — for example, support or sales — and to provide training for the business’s users.

To take advantage of this once-off offer, contact us today.