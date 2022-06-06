Telviva One: using identity and context to enhance CX

Until now, most business communication was over voice and e-mail. Those days are gone, and to be relevant today a business needs to have the capacity to handle voice and e-mail, but also the high-pace environment of video and chat functionality on social media and the Web. And these channels all need to work in harmony.

The challenge is that historically, various business systems were handled in silos. Many CRM systems can deal with various channels elegantly, just not audio, whereas cloud-based PBX solutions can deal with all channels but still need to communicate effectively with CRM solutions, so there is a balancing act.

Telviva One’s interoperability means easy integration with your backend processes and systems. This includes a range of popular tools, including Google and Microsoft address books and calendars, and even your CRM system. This gives rise to intelligent business communications, which starts with the identity of the person, their customer history and past engagements, setting the tone for more personalised engagements.

Open standards APIs also mean seamless synchronicity with world-class tools such as AWS and Google Assistant solutions, allowing for better quality conversations. Learn more with our CEO, David Meintjes, in the short video above.