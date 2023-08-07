Threads desktop version coming within weeks

Two of the most requested features in Meta Platforms’ X competitor, Threads, will be arriving in the coming weeks, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has promised.

Zuckerberg announced in a Threads post search and a desktop/web version will be available “in the next few weeks”, a move that is likely to draw more power users to the platform.

His announcement comes as the barebones Threads app struggles with user retention after a meteoric rise that saw it garner 100 million sign-ups just four days after its release.

“The community here is on the trajectory I expect to build a vibrant long term app. Lots of work ahead but excited about the team’s pace of shipping. Search and web coming in the next few weeks,” Zuckerberg posted.

The positive spin from Zuckerberg is countered by a growing frustration from users who feel underserved by Threads, which was launched without key features – an apparent attempt to stick it to Elon Musk at X, who had introduced rate limits on what users could see on the platform.

"I love the vision but really think you should have launched it with lots of this stuff ready. What was the rush?" asked one user in response to Zuckerberg's post. "So many people I know were super keen and [are] now turned off from it as [it] seems so underbaked."