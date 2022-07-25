Three technology solutions to increase business agility

In a marketplace of extreme change and uncertainty, business agility is essential to enable companies to respond rapidly, retain momentum and succeed.

Business agility means adapting quickly and easily to change – and it can have a significant impact on your bottom line. According to McKinsey & Company, companies embracing agility can boost their financial performance by 20-30% while improving operations, customer satisfaction and employee engagement. In addition, this helps increase the speed of business decision making, improves productivity and innovation, and advances time to market.

Let’s look at three HPE solutions that can increase enterprise agility, improve IT service delivery and accelerate business growth:

1. Shifting to as-a-service

Migrating from traditional to consumption-based IT models delivers the simplicity, flexibility and agility of the cloud with the security and control of on-premises infrastructure. Many businesses consider this shift to accelerate innovation and rapidly meet evolving customer needs.

HPE GreenLake is a consumption-based IT model that aligns with capacity usage. It gives you access to your choice of leading-edge technologies, delivered on a pay-per-use basis, without any hefty capital outlays or switching costs. Against a backdrop of uncertainty, consumption-based IT makes financial sense as it improves forecasting and enables more effective cash-flow management. An improved cash flow reduces debt, funds growth, ensures business continuity, and provides agility for businesses to quickly change direction and act on opportunities.

HPE GreenLake’s capacity management is based on usage trends and lets you scale up in minutes and access new capacity to meet demand and changing market conditions. This provides flexibility, improves predictability and reduces overprovisioning, which can be costly.

Reducing complexity and speeding up IT service delivery through “everything-as-a-service” enables faster, smarter work, boosting innovation to enhance efficiencies and customer experience.

2. Unlocking agility with dHCI

Many businesses have adopted hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solutions to speed up time to market, innovate quickly and scale efficiently while mitigating risk.

HCI delivers software-defined flexibility, simpler management, scalability and better economics. As HCI has been successfully utilised for many general-purpose applications, IT teams have begun deploying it for demanding business-critical workloads. HCI clusters are expanded by adding nodes with fixed ratios of compute and storage resources to manage workloads with high levels of availability. This is not an ideal solution, as some workloads require a higher degree of compute capacity than storage (or vice versa). Yet, administrators are forced to include a resource they don’t need, which is costly in larger configurations. Resilience is also compromised if a node fails, as recovery times in an HCI environment can be lengthy, and downtime can stall productivity and disrupt business.

Disaggregated HCI (dHCI) delivers the benefits of traditional HCI, but with the compute, networking and storage separated so they can be scaled independently and non-disruptively, allowing you to create an optimal mix of compute and storage resources that is easily adjusted, reducing overprovisioning, and providing a flexible platform that is efficient, reliable and easily scalable.

HPE’s Nimble Storage dHCI combines HPE ProLiant servers with HPE Nimble Storage arrays into a single intelligent platform that disaggregates compute and storage and integrates hyperconverged control. It can be deployed in under 20 minutes using server and storage automation and is simple to manage and scale.

3. Reimagining data storage

As businesses transform and invest in new applications, data collection increases. The surge in the adoption of connected technologies and IoT (internet of things) has seen organisations gather data from a network of remote sensors and chips placed in anything from household objects to cars, to industrial machinery and supply chains. This data provides accurate, real-time insights that help improve products and services, while monitoring changing consumer demand patterns, streamlining operations and unlocking business value. However, companies’ legacy storage infrastructure cannot keep up with growing business demands, driving organisations to re-evaluate their data strategies.

HPE Nimble Storage delivers a cloud experience that allows you to accelerate innovation and respond quickly to challenges without compromising the performance and availability of mission-critical applications and data.

HPE Nimble Storage incorporates flash storage with predictive analytics via HPE InfoSight into its core architecture to self-optimise application performance and resources in real time, ensuring operational system reliability. HPE InfoSight is a global analytics platform that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to proactively identify, predict and prevent problems across the infrastructure layers before they arise, ensuring availability and dramatically reducing unplanned downtime.

HPE Nimble Storage ensures IT agility, application performance and availability, and delivers the speed, scale, access and flexibility to make your business more data-driven and dynamic.

