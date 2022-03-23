Three6five, H3C partner to fast-track digital transformation for SA businesses

H3C Technologies, an industry leader in digital solutions and enterprise networking, has appointed three6five, a leading digital business infrastructure operations (DBIO) solutions provider, as an advanced certified partner (ACP) in the Africa region.

ACPs are tier-2 partners with solid industry backgrounds and resource advantages. They are integrated solution and service providers responsible for sales and technical services to resellers or end users.

H3C’s business model is to engage only through partners who engage with end users. This means three6five customers can access H3C’s comprehensive solutions across chip, compute, storage, networking, 5G, security, terminal and related domains.

Three6five’s customers also benefit from fast turnaround times. Deployment of full-stack campus and enterprise networking requirements commence two weeks from order; proofs of concept can be deployed in under two weeks.

H3C’s unstoppable mission to shape the digital future for a better life

H3C has maintained its leadership in data centres and networking, and is listed among niche players in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls – for the fifth consecutive year.

It also applies considerable research and development resources and investment into 5G, chip, and security solutions and applications. The company invests 14% of its annual revenue into R&D, and over half of its employees are R&D personnel. It has filed over 12 000 patents, of which more than 90% are invention patents.

The company has an established, agile, global supply chain and has built spare parts centres in 19 countries, covering 174 major cities with end-to-end capabilities in market development, project delivery and service support.

Access to leading technologies

Nick Treasure, CIO at three6five, says: “We’re excited by the partnership with H3C. We will be able to provide our customers with a comprehensive, one-stop digital platform that includes traditional infrastructure, as well as elements of cloud computing, big data, interconnectivity, information security, internet of things, edge computing, artificial intelligence, 5G solutions and end-to-end technical services. All this at a very attractive turnaround time.”

Maurizio Zussa, channel director of the African region at H3C, says: “The partnership with three6five forms part of our strategy to enhance actively our participation in international markets and facilitate the digital transformation of more overseas customers, from top-level design to technology implementation through to industry-leading end-to-end integrated solutions.

“We’re confident that three6five has the skill, experience and technical capabilities required to design, deploy and support our end-to-end enterprise offering for businesses in South Africa.”

Try before you buy

Three6five’s expert engineers and technical support team are standing by to offer enterprise customers:

The opportunity to “try before you buy”, with short-term availability of advanced networking equipment; and

Superior technical assistance and engineering support.

“H3C’s cutting-edge technologies enable digital transformation and industrial digitalisation in various industries,” says Treasure. “Now we can fully empower the change and development of the global digital economy by providing the greatest products and solutions to our customers.”

About three6five

Three6five is a leading digital business infrastructure operations (DBIO) solutions provider. Founded by engineers in 2006, three6five understands how to apply digital technologies and build and manage digital networks that work best for businesses. It helps clients identify and seize in-the-moment, business-defining outcomes, helping them create, deploy and support the forward-thinking infrastructure they need to translate digital technology into business success. Three6five is a proud B-BBEE level-2 contributor. For more information, contact three6five today.