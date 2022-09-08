TikTok-branded free Wi-Fi hotspots launched in South Africa

Short-video social media platform TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, said on Thursday it is piloting 50 free Wi-Fi hotspots in communities across South Africa.

The pilot programme, which is being rolled out by public Wi-Fi provider ThinkWiFi, will see the free hotspots deployed in Soweto, Gugulethu, Khayelitsha and Bushbuckridge.

In a statement, Fortune Mgwili-Sibanda, director of government relations and public policy for sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok, said: “With this pilot, we hope to encourage more people to join digital spaces such as ours, to not only create content but to learn new skills and educate fellow community members about their passion and interests.”

The TikTok Wi-Fi hotspot pilot is expected to run for six months. The parties did not say what outcomes they'd need to see for the offering to be made permanent.