TikTok tops a billion monthly active users

TikTok hit a billion monthly active users globally this past southern hemisphere winter, the company said, marking a 45% jump since July 2020.

The US, Europe, Brazil and Southeast Asia are the biggest markets for the popular short-video app, the company said.

TikTok has experienced surges in users around the world in the past few years, despite regulatory scrutiny it is facing in the US and other regions.

The company previously said it had about 55 million global users by January 2018. That number rose to more than 271 million by December 2018, 508 million by December 2019, and 689 million by July 2020.

Facebook reported 2.9 billion monthly active users as of end of June 2021, according to its latest quarterly report.

TikTok previously said it surpassed two billion global downloads by August 2020.

The video-sharing platform is owned by Chinese technology giant ByteDance. TikTok appointed ByteDance chief financial officer Shouzi Chew, a Singaporean national, as the new CEO of the company earlier this year. — Reported by Echo Wang, (c) 2021 Reuters