Reunert’s +OneX snaps up software specialist Code Maven

+OneX, the Reunert-owned systems integrator founded by former EOH Holdings executive Rob Godlonton, has made another acquisition – this time of privately held software firm Code Maven.

The acquired company will form the core of +OneX’s software talent and bespoke development business, which will be headed up by Code Maven founders Dawie Harmse and Morgan Goddard. The value of the deal has not been disclosed. It comes three months after +OneX said it would buy cloud specialist Triple H Cloud Services.

Code Maven has a multinational client base across most industries, including logistics, fintech, retail, insurance, automotive, healthcare, agriculture, and media and entertainment.

The acquisition adds significant application development capability to the +OneX team

“The acquisition adds significant application development capability to the +OneX team, with over 100 highly skilled developers in Code Maven and offices across South Africa, India and Eastern Europe,” +OneX said.

“This move allows +OneX to offer custom software development, product design, quality assurance and consultancy services, helping clients to design, test, build and deliver products faster and more cost-effectively.”

Godlonton said that acquiring Code Maven adds “significant scale” to +OneX’s software development business. “This positions us to help our clients access the skills they need to accelerate their digital transformation at a time when strong software development and digital talent is in short supply.

“It also complements our existing capabilities in managed services, data services, the cloud, digital consulting, security and unified communications, enabling us to offer an even more complete portfolio of solutions.” — © 2021 NewsCentral Media