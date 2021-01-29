It's time to get SASE - A new security model, unpacked by Dimension Data and Cisco - TechCentral

It’s time to get SASE – A new security model, unpacked by Dimension Data and Cisco

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral speaks to executives from Dimension Data and Cisco about the exciting new area of information security called SASE, or Secure Access Service Edge.

Pronounced “sassy” and coined by research firm Gartner, SASE is a big focus for both Cisco and its partner Dimension Data.

In short, SASE is the convergence of wide-area networking and cloud security services into a single, cloud-delivered service model. It has been described as the future of cloud security.

In the podcast, Dimension Data senior solutions architect Brynmor Campos and consulting systems engineer, Security Solutions, at Cisco Greg Griessel discuss what SASE is, why it’s garnering significant focus in IT security discussions and what it means for South African organisations.

Griessel and Campos unpack how Covid-19 and the associated work-from-home measures have made the transition to a new security model more urgent.

Don’t miss this important discussion!

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.