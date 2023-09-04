Top 5 in-demand IT courses to boost your CV

As our modern digital reality evolves, one truth remains constant: knowledge is power. This is particularly true within the rapidly evolving IT landscape. When we consider how quickly things are moving, from the rise of large language models like ChatGPT to the growth in sophistication and severity of cyber threats, it’s clear you can never know too much.

The good news is that while we can only glimpse what some future jobs will be (such as prompt engineer), there are many courses available for the increasingly in-demand cyber skills that businesses are looking for.

In South Africa, this is particularly relevant, with the Africa’s Tech Skills Scarcity Revealed report detailing how the skills most in demand are those associated with the most cutting edge tech, including the current set of emerging technologies, cyber security, data analytics, application development, software developer, project management, digital transformation, cloud integration and change management.

From cybersecurity to artificial intelligence, mastering these in-demand IT skills will not only enhance your employability but also set the stage for a successful career in the digital age. Here are five key areas worth researching from a cyber skills perspective.

Cybersecurity

In an era marked by digital interconnectivity, the reality of cyber threats looms larger than ever, making cybersecurity a vital lifeline for businesses worldwide. In South Africa, Spyware attacks increased by 18.8% between the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, according to a report from Kaspersky. Seacom has announced that South Africa remains the most targeted African country in terms of ransomware and business email compromise.

To stay ahead of hackers and threat actors, it is essential for local skills to continue to increase. Comprehensive cybersecurity courses immerse learners in a range of critical subjects, including threat analysis, encryption techniques, ethical hacking and network security.

By undertaking certification courses such as the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) and CompTIA Security+, learners can equip themselves with the necessary skills to safeguard companies’ digital assets.

As a result, cybersecurity-certified professionals can capitalise on the high demand for their expertise, making substantial strides in roles that involve project management of security-related initiatives.

Data science and machine learning

Data science and machine learning (ML) have unquestionably emerged as game-changers in the contemporary business landscape. The role of data scientists and big data engineers is no longer a niche; it’s increasingly becoming central to companies making data-driven decisions.

Courses in this area delve into the inner workings of various data structures, algorithms and statistical models, enabling learners to analyse and interpret large volumes of data. Earning certifications like the Certified Analytics Professional (CAP) or Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Engineer Associate positions you at the forefront of data analytics.

Cloud computing

With the rise of remote work and digital business models, the demand for cloud computing skills has soared in demand. A working knowledge of different cloud service models, deployment models and cloud service providers like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud is now a staple requirement in the IT field. Acquiring certifications such as the AWS Certified Solutions Architect, Google Certified Professional Cloud Architect, and Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect can significantly enhance your employability. As organisations progressively transition to the cloud, they require adept professionals who can manage and streamline this process.

Software development

The field of software development remains robust, with a consistent demand for skilled software engineers. Courses in this area equip learners with mastery over key programming languages like Python, JavaScript or Java. Additionally, learners gain an understanding of software development methodologies, testing and debugging. Pursuing renowned certifications like the Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate, Oracle Certified Professional, Java SE Programmer and PMP for Agile broadens your prospects. Mastery in software development can lead to a multitude of roles in diverse industries, enhancing your ability to create and manage software applications that address real-world problems.

Artificial intelligence

AI is revolutionising every industry, from digital marketing to computer science. It won’t just be a coveted skill in the future – it’s a coveted skill right now. Courses in AI offer a deep-dive into machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing and robotics. Attaining top AI certifications, such as the Professional Certificate in AI from IBM, Microsoft Certified: Azure AI Engineer Associate, and TensorFlow Developer Certificate from Google, can carve a path to roles as blockchain developers, data analysts or even AI specialists. Given the increasing incorporation of AI technologies in businesses, AI-proficient professionals are becoming a critical requirement.

Focusing on the future, today

The dynamic nature of the IT industry continually offers vast opportunities for those willing to learn, adapt and innovate. By investing your time and efforts in IT courses, you can significantly boost your employability and carve a niche for yourself in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

