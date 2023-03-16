Transforming paper into digital workflows with the HP ScanJet range

Today’s world is digital. Organisations in every industry are having to deal with skyrocketing volumes of data and, to keep on top of it all, they need to be able to process and react to it rapidly.

However, the problem with traditional document capture systems, is that they lack the intelligence, and search and sharing capabilities, that companies need to be able to access information rapidly.

This is a major challenge, as these days, the ability to collaborate effectively is key, and workforces need to be able to instantly find documents and data they need the second they need them.

A range of challenges

Companies are battling with their existing data capture solutions for a wide range of reasons, including:

A slew of different document types: Most organisations today have to process multiple types of documents, such as invoices, receipts, correspondence, job applications, resumes and more. All of these document types must be processed, stored and disposed of in line with data protection regulations and retention schedules. Yesterday’s document capture solutions do not adapt well to each new type of doc

Most organisations today have to process multiple types of documents, such as invoices, receipts, correspondence, job applications, resumes and more. All of these document types must be processed, stored and disposed of in line with data protection regulations and retention schedules. Yesterday’s document capture solutions do not adapt well to each new type of doc Precision and quality: Traditional solutions do not have the instant precision and accuracy that is so crucial when choosing a document capture solution. The common maxim today is that organisations are only as good as their data, and bad data can lead to catastrophic consequences. Businesses need data that is both accurate and reliable.

Traditional solutions do not have the instant precision and accuracy that is so crucial when choosing a document capture solution. The common maxim today is that organisations are only as good as their data, and bad data can lead to catastrophic consequences. Businesses need data that is both accurate and reliable. Ease of u se : Many companies today are finding that their present document capture system is highly complicated and hard to configure. Staff members end up spending more time trying to work out how the system operates than using it to get their jobs done.

Many companies today are finding that their present document capture system is highly complicated and hard to configure. Staff members end up spending more time trying to work out how the system operates than using it to get their jobs done. A stringent regulatory landscape: Unfortunately, today’s era is one of “more”. More data, more technology, more types of data and, therefore, more regulations to manage it all. Today, data needs to be stored and handled in a way that maintains its integrity and keeps it safe from falling into the wrong hands.

Unfortunately, today’s era is one of “more”. More data, more technology, more types of data and, therefore, more regulations to manage it all. Today, data needs to be stored and handled in a way that maintains its integrity and keeps it safe from falling into the wrong hands. Scalability and adaptability: All of these factors and more mean that current solutions lack the scalability and adaptability to keep abreast of growing business demands.

An information economy

It has become clear that in order to participate in the information economy, businesses need a document capture solution that is able to adapt and change alongside the business.

A range of trends, such as big data, “bring-your-own-everything”, the internet of things and digital technologies are changing not just the way that we work, but the places we work, too.

Entities that are able to simplify, standardise and automate the capture of their documents and data will be in a better position to transform their operations and harness the real value of the wealth information and insights that are contained in their physical records.

Intelligent document capture

Unlike the document capture systems of old, HP’s intelligent capture systems are able to pinpoint and extract vital data from a range of sources, including paper and electronic documents without any manual intervention.

They are able to capture and classify documents to help extract and organise scanned information and feature new capabilities to highlight, erase or mark up scanned documents.

There are several benefits to using HP scanners:

Firstly, companies can enhance efficiency by freeing up their workforces to focus on jobs and projects that add greater value to the business.

In addition, the devices facilitate collaboration, enabling members of the team to access the same information irrespective of where they are located, whether in the same building, or in different countries across the globe.

For ease of use, HP’s solutions can automate the capture, indexing, merging, decollating and other data-optimisation steps.

In addition, businesses can process and optimise document images. Any upside-down, skewed or blank pages, punch-hole marks, and other problems can impact the usability of scanned documents. HP’s tools make it easy to clean up scans, add metadata tags, delete blank pages and use OCR to turn stacks of paper into digital assets.

Companies can also store data assets for reuse and compliance. Once digitised, archived content is far easier to manage and much less costly to store. Whether stored in a content management system, corporate portal, Open Database Connectivity (ODBC)-compliant database or the cloud storage provider of your choice, your document data is easy to access, search and use.

Businesses are also able to share document-based data throughout the company. HP scan solutions allow organisations to share digitised documents in a variety of ways. Custom workflows can be designed to let users e-mail documents or save them to a local server or portal, cloud storage solution or other destination.

Streamlining digital workflows

It is for these reasons and more that savvy business leaders are turning to HP’s intelligent document capture solutions that are able to transform piles of paper into streamlined digital workflows.

Famous for their reliability and performance, HP ScanJets offer the best mix of simplicity of use and sophisticated features to help today’s businesses get the job done.

Through Tarsus Distribution, HP offers a broad portfolio of scanning devices, including PC-connected flatbed and sheet-fed scanners for individual users, and networked scanners that can be shared among users of every type.

HP has also introduced a range of innovations, such as HP EveryPage, which employs a number of technologies, including ultrasonic multi-feed detection, to help ensure that every sheet in the automatic document feeder is scanned.