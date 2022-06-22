How your organisation can triage its information security risk

Cybersecurity Solutions for a Riskier World¹, the largest benchmarking study of C-level cybersecurity decision makers, found that leaders who adopt a risk-based approach experienced considerably less breaches than others. Additionally, their time to respond to and mitigate a breach was significantly faster.

To be considered a risk-based leader, organisations need to score higher in areas such as attack surface visibility, attack simulation, exposure management, risk scoring and vulnerability assessments. Skybox is uniquely positioned to help you mature your cybersecurity programmes in these areas and more. For instance, the Skybox Security Posture Management Platform is the only solution that builds an extensive network model of a customer’s unique hybrid environment, including all L3 devices.

Leveraging its proprietary network modelling techniques, Skybox quantifies the business impact of cyber risks into economic impact. To develop an accurate risk calculation, organisations need the network modelling, exposure management and path analysis that only Skybox can deliver. This financial calculation enables customers to identify and prioritise the most critical threats based on the size of financial impact, among other risk analyses. The Skybox automated cyber risk quantification capabilities elevate the role of cybersecurity and enable chief information security officers to:

Prioritise critical cyber risks based on vulnerabilities that are exposed and exploited in the wild;

Target risk mitigation on the most significant risks with remediation options that go beyond patching;

Make data-driven decisions as they navigate the risks and opportunities of digital transformation; and

Calculate ROI of cybersecurity budgets to validate and report on the financial impact.

Actual and timely risk reduction is how Skybox defines customer success. By taking a proactive, risk-based approach to managing the security posture, organisations can pinpoint and remediate cyber exposure with the highest financial impact.

Watch this interesting podcast with Skybox vice president for the Europe, Middle East Africa region Bob Vickers and Skybox regional director Simone Santana to learn more.

¹Find the cyber risk report here.

