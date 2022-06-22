What does it cost to be a student in 2022?

With the ever-growing costs of tuition fees and with living expenses constantly rising, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for students to afford higher education in South Africa.

In this article, we take a look at the average cost of studying in South Africa in 2022.

Tuition fees will be the biggest cost for most students. Costs vary depending on the institution and the course of study, but these can range anywhere from a few thousand rand a year at some public institutions, to over R100 000/year at some private institutions.

This means that a three-year degree could cost in excess of R300 000!

The cost of student living also varies depending on the student’s lifestyle and where they choose to live. However, costs such as food, accommodation and transport can add up to a significant amount over the course of a year. Travel costs will depend on how far away from home the student lives and whether they use public transport or have their own vehicle.

Books and other study materials can also add up; expect to pay a whopping R30 000 if you include textbooks, stationery and an entry-level laptop. These educational resource costs vary depending on the course of study but can easily add up to thousands of rands per year.

All in all, the cost of studying can be quite high. However, there are many financial aid options available to help students meet these costs.

Student financing

If you are a student in South Africa who is struggling to pay for your studies, a student loan could be a great option for you.

Students can find student accommodation through online platforms, or buy airtime or data and get e-books.

