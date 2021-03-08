Tributes pour in for the late Peter Matlare - TechCentral

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has paid tribute to Peter Matlare for his contribution to the economic development of South Africa. Matlare held various roles both in the public and private sector.

Matlare passed away on Sunday due to Covid-19-related complications.

“His passing is a great loss to South Africa when the nation is confronted with the task of rebuilding an inclusive post-Covid-19 economy that requires seasoned and experienced leaders across the society. He has held senior executive roles across a diverse range of economic sectors and thus giving testament that he was an executive par excellence,” the minister said on Monday.

At the time of his passing, he was the deputy CEO of Absa Group. He has held several executive positions over the years at various organisations such as CEO at the SABC, executive director at Vodacom, and CEO of Tiger Brands and Primedia.

Matlare was also the founding director of the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (Nemisa) and held executive positions in the Chamber of Mines and served as chairman at the National Association of Broadcasters. He also served as an instrumental member of the task team that worked on the green paper for the broadcasting sector.