Twitter employees brace for mass layoffs

Twitter will tell employees by e-mail on Friday about whether they have been laid off, temporarily closing its offices and preventing staff access, following a week of uncertainty about the company’s future under new owner Elon Musk.

The social media company said in an e-mail to staff that it will alert employees by 9am Pacific time on Friday (6pm SAST) about staff cuts.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” said the e-mail sent on Thursday.

Looks like I’m unemployed y’all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack

Twitter said its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order “to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data”.

The social media platform said Twitter employees who are not affected by the layoffs will be notified via their work e-mail addresses. Staff who have been laid off will be notified with next steps to their personal e-mail addresses, the memo said.

Some employees tweeted their access to the company’s IT system has been blocked and feared whether that suggested their layoffs.

“Looks like I’m unemployed y’all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack,” tweeted a user with the @SBkcrn account whose profile is described as former senior community manager at Twitter.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Week of purges

The notification of layoffs caps off a week of purges by Musk as he demanded deep cost cuts and imposed an aggressive new work ethic across the social media company.

He has directed Twitter’s teams to find up to US$1-billion in annual infrastructure cost savings, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message.

He had already cleared out the company’s senior ranks, firing its CEO and top finance and legal executives. Others, including those sitting atop the company’s advertising, marketing and human resources divisions, departed throughout the past week.

Musk’s first week as Twitter’s owner has been marked by chaos and uncertainty. Two company-wide meetings were scheduled, only to be cancelled mere hours later. Employees said they were left to piece together information through media reports, private messaging groups and anonymous forums. — Sheila Dang, Katie Paul, Paresh Dave and Fanny Potkin, (c) 2022 Reuters

