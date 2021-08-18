Uber expands to 21 more South African towns and cities

Uber Technologies has announced a huge expansion of its operating base in South Africa, launching in 21 of the country’s smaller cities and towns, and reaching 80% of the urban population.

The move doubles the number of urban centres in which Uber operates in South Africa to more than 40.

The new cities and towns where Uber is now available are:

Polokwane

Cape West Coast (Vredenburg, Saldanha, Langebaan)

Nelspruit

Newcastle

Mthatha

Thohoyandou

Upington

Margate

Richards Bay

Welkom

Phuthaditjhaba

Ermelo

Queenstown

Garden Route (Mossel Bay, George, Knysna and Plettenberg Bay)

Kimberley

Emalahleni

Middelburg

Worcester

Rustenburg

Potchefstroom

Klerksdorp

Uber’s lower-cost Uber Go option, which uses entry-level and more fuel-efficient vehicles, is also available in these places, the company said. The traditional UberX service is available, too. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media