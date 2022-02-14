Uber will accept bitcoin for rides – eventually

Uber Technologies will one day join the likes of Microsoft by accepting bitcoin as a payment option on its app.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber will accept cryptocurrencies “at some point” in the future. “This isn’t the right point,” he said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

Khosrowshahi cited the cost of exchanges, which can carry high transaction fees, and the environmental impact of digital mining on the energy grid as reasons for why Uber has not yet incorporated the technology.

“We’re having conversations all the time,” Khosrowshahi said. “As the exchange mechanism becomes less expensive and becomes more environmentally friendly, I think you will see us leaning into crypto a little bit more.” — (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP