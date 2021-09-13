Unathi Mtya named CIO at African Bank

African Bank has appointed Unathi Mtya as group CIO with immediate effect. Mtya, who worked previously at Grindrod Bank as chief technology officer, will join the bank’s group executive committee.

In a statement, African Bank said: “Unathi has led … multidisciplinary technical teams across the ICT spectrum at senior management, general management and CIO/CTO levels. She has held key positions at BCX, the State IT Agency and parliament.”

Mtya has a BSc from the University of Fort Hare, a professional certificate in CIO practice from Wits and an MSc in technology management from Columbia University, New York.

“She has spent time understanding the biggest technology trends in the banking industry, namely the acceleration of new technologies, the collaboration of banks and fintechs, and the growing importance of customer experience,” African Bank said.

CEO Kennedy Bungane says: “Unathi is a tech enthusiast, a speaker and a member of the Forbes Technology Council. She will provide the required skill and expertise to translate our ongoing digital strategy into value-add experiences for our customers and continue to build and expand on our IT capabilities.”

“My remit will include the consideration and implementation of technology platforms that provide value across all digital capabilities of African Bank,” Mtya said in the statement. – © 2021 NewsCentral media