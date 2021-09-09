Unfold a new world of possibilities

The much-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G foldable phones have been launched. These marvels of technology have turned a futuristic idea into must-have smartphones. Adding to the excitement, the people who choose to experience these one-of-a-kind devices first will be wonderfully rewarded.

Pre-order now to receive limited launch gifts. When you pre-order or purchase during the 1 September to 20 October 2021 promotional period¹, you will receive an exclusive offer, that includes the new Galaxy Buds2, the must-have Galaxy Smart Tag and the peace of mind of Samsung Care+, all valued at R5 200². The free one-year Samsung Care+ plan will provide one accidental screen and/or back cover repair and will include a battery replacement. The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G redemption period starts from 17 September. The recommended retail price3 for the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is R37 999 and for the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G it’s R21 999.

Fold or Flip: Which will you choose?

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: Built for those who need the ultimate device to power their productivity and maximise every moment. The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G combines power, efficiency and immersive viewing so you can check off your to-do list faster and have more time for next-gen gaming, content viewing and video calling. With a screen size that accommodates up to three apps at once, it is the ultimate productivity tool for modern multitaskers. For the first time ever on a foldable, Samsung has added S Pen support§, so that you can jot down reminders directly on its immersive, large screen or join an online video call on your top half of screen and take notes with your S Pen on the bottom half, by just clicking the screen twice.

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: For those who need a device that's as stylish as they are, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G empowers you to express yourself with bold colour options, a sleek, compact, rectangular design that fits effortlessly in your pocket, and trendy new accessories. Unfold and snap a stunning selfie with the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G's camera features including Flex mode and its unique ability to stand upright, with a symmetrical and balanced design that opens up to an angle that best fits your vision. Then add to your social feed, which scrolls smoother than ever with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Enjoy easier ways to pay, play and check your notifications fast on its larger cover screen, without ever flipping open your phone.

Whether you flip or fold, both new Galaxy Z devices offer Samsung’s most durable, connected and expansive foldable experiences ever. Click here for more information about the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

¹Terms and conditions apply. The promotion period depends on retailer. For Vodacom customers, the promotion period ends on 6 October 2021. For MTN customers, the promotion period ends on 30 September 2021. For Cell C customers, the promotion period ends on 17 October 2021. For Telkom customers, the promotion period ends on 20 October 2021. For Takealot customers, the promotion period ends on 30 September 2021.

²Users that pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold3 or Z Flip3 will get a year of Samsung Care+ protection. Samsung Care+ for Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 requires a free registration within 30 days from the phone’s purchase date through Samsung Members or the Samsung care plus page . A R999 repair fee will be charged per incident for the Samsung Care+ protection on the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. Protection coverage and availability may vary by market. Full information on Samsung Care+ is available at www.samsung.com/za/offer/samsung-care-plus.

²Price may vary by retailer

§S Pen sold separately. Only the Z Fold3 main screen has S Pen capability. Compatible only with the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. All other S Pens or stylus pens not designed for Z Fold3 (including those by other manufacturers) may damage the screen.